Image copyright BCH Road Policing Image caption The chase left a force BMW X5 damaged, according to police

A US serviceman who led police on an early morning pursuit, leaving one of their cars damaged, has been banned from driving for 19 months.

Andriu Oswaldo Ramos-Gimenez, 22, was arrested on the A1(M) near Sawtry, Cambridgeshire, at about 03:00 BST on 14 April.

The Alconbury-based serviceman admitted drinking and driving, and failing to stop for police.

The US Air Force said "appropriate administrative action" had been taken.

Ramos-Gimenez admitted the charges at Peterborough Magistrates' Court on 2 May. He was also fined £745 plus costs.

A spokesman for the US Air Force confirmed action had been taken against Ramos-Gimenez by his "Air Force leadership", but did not give further details.