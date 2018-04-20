Image caption The body of a man was found in the garden of a house on Creek Road in March on Wednesday evening

A fourth person has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man's body was discovered in a garden.

The man's body was found at a house in Creek Road in March, Cambridgeshire, at about 19:30 BST on Wednesday.

He had sustained "significant head trauma", but the exact cause of his death is not yet known.

A 38-year-old man from March is now in custody. Three people earlier arrested on suspicion of murder have been released under investigation.

Cambridgeshire Police said a post-mortem examination did not establish how the man died and further forensic tests are being carried out.

The death is still being treated as unexplained.