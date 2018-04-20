Cambridgeshire

March garden body probe: Fourth arrest made

  • 20 April 2018
House in Creek Road, March
Image caption The body of a man was found in the garden of a house on Creek Road in March on Wednesday evening

A fourth person has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man's body was discovered in a garden.

The man's body was found at a house in Creek Road in March, Cambridgeshire, at about 19:30 BST on Wednesday.

He had sustained "significant head trauma", but the exact cause of his death is not yet known.

A 38-year-old man from March is now in custody. Three people earlier arrested on suspicion of murder have been released under investigation.

Cambridgeshire Police said a post-mortem examination did not establish how the man died and further forensic tests are being carried out.

The death is still being treated as unexplained.
Image caption Police and forensic officers remained at the scene on Thursday

