March garden body probe: Fourth arrest made
A fourth person has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man's body was discovered in a garden.
The man's body was found at a house in Creek Road in March, Cambridgeshire, at about 19:30 BST on Wednesday.
He had sustained "significant head trauma", but the exact cause of his death is not yet known.
A 38-year-old man from March is now in custody. Three people earlier arrested on suspicion of murder have been released under investigation.
Cambridgeshire Police said a post-mortem examination did not establish how the man died and further forensic tests are being carried out.
The death is still being treated as unexplained.