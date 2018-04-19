Three arrested after man's body found in March
- 19 April 2018
Three people have been arrested after the discovery of the body of a man.
Police were called to a house on Creek Road in March in The Fens at about 19:30 BST on Wednesday.
Although Cambridgeshire Police said the death was being treated as unexplained pending further forensic tests, three people have been arrested on suspicion of his murder.
Two men, aged 35 and 53, and a woman, aged 42, are currently in police custody.