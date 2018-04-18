Image copyright Google Image caption The tractor and trailer collided with the A1 flyover bridge at the junction with the B1043

A farm company has been fined £400,000 after a teenage employee died when the tractor he was driving hit a bridge.

Harry Christian-Allan, 19, died from multiple injuries after the tractor's trailer brakes failed and it struck a bridge on Rusts Lane, Alconbury, in Cambridgeshire on 1 August 2014.

His employer, GW Topham & Son breached health and safety rules, Cambridge Crown Court ruled on Tuesday.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said the death was "preventable".

In a case brought by the HSE, the court heard Mr Christian-Allan had been employed by GW Topham & Son for three weeks before the crash.

It heard the tractor and trailer he was using to transport grain from the agricultural contractor's farm in Eltisley to another one of its farms in Weighbridge failed to negotiate a roundabout and struck the bridge.

Mr Christian-Allan, of Sandy Road, Sandy, Bedfordshire, died later in hospital from brain injury and multiple other traumatic injuries, tests showed.

An investigation by the HSE found that the trailer on the tractor he was driving at the time was fitted with drum-type brakes that had not been correctly adjusted, rendering them ineffective.

Following a trial, GW Topham & Son was found guilty of breaching Section 2 of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974, meaning it had failed in its duty to ensure the health, safety and welfare at work of an employee.

It was also found guilty of breaching Regulation 5 of the Provision and Use of Work Equipment Regulations 1998 relating to maintenance of equipment.

HSE inspector Roxanne Barker said: "This young man's death could have been prevented if the employer had managed the risks involved and ensured all work equipment was properly maintained."

In addition to a £400,000 fine, the company was also ordered to pay costs of more than £67,000.