Image copyright Stuart Mokler Image caption Four fire crews attended the blaze at Glazewing in March

Five lorries, each worth about £100,000, have been damaged in a suspected arson attack at a waste and recycling centre.

Firefighters tackled the blaze at Glazewing's site off Hostmoor Avenue, March, Cambridgeshire, on Friday night.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue service said the trucks were "well alight" when crews arrived soon after 22:10 BST.

Police said the blaze also caused "extensive" damage to the recycling centre.

Det Con Tom Adams said: "I would like to appeal for anyone who was in the area at the time, who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously, to come forward.

"It's quite likely that those responsible for the blaze would have returned home smelling of fuel and smoke so I would urge any friends or relatives of these people to get in touch."

Image copyright Stuart Mokler Image caption Fire crews returned to their stations just after 01:00 BST on Saturday, nearly three hours after being called