March fire: £100,000 lorries set alight 'deliberately'
Five lorries, each worth about £100,000, have been damaged in a suspected arson attack at a waste and recycling centre.
Firefighters tackled the blaze at Glazewing's site off Hostmoor Avenue, March, Cambridgeshire, on Friday night.
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue service said the trucks were "well alight" when crews arrived soon after 22:10 BST.
Police said the blaze also caused "extensive" damage to the recycling centre.
Det Con Tom Adams said: "I would like to appeal for anyone who was in the area at the time, who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously, to come forward.
"It's quite likely that those responsible for the blaze would have returned home smelling of fuel and smoke so I would urge any friends or relatives of these people to get in touch."