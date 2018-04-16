Image copyright BCH Roads Policing Image caption Police tweeted a picture of this lorry saying the driver was "lucky to escape with minor injuries"

A lorry driver was "lucky to escape" with only minor injuries after a crash with another HGV, police said.

The lorries crashed on the A14 eastbound near Godmanchester, Cambridgeshire, at about 08:22 BST.

The East of England Ambulance Service said a man, believed to be in his 40s, was taken to hospital.

Responding to BCH Road Policing's Twitter picture of a crumpled lorry, a man said he would "buy a couple of lottery tickets" if he were the driver.

The injured driver was treated at the scene for minor facial injures before being taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

One lane of the dual carriageway between junctions 24 and 26 was closed but has since re-opened. Drivers have been warned of delays.