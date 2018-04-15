Image copyright Google Image caption The second phase of Loves Farm is planned for farmland next to the existing development on the eastern approach to St Neots

A scheme to build more than 1,000 homes on a greenfield site in Cambridgeshire is going before planners.

Gallagher Estates is hoping to build the homes as part of the second phase of the Loves Farm development in St Neots, east of the railway line.

The scheme also includes a hotel, pub, primary school, play areas, allotments and sports pitches.

Council officers are recommending approval in return for funding for local facilities, including a school.

Huntingdonshire District Council's development management committee is looking at the scheme on Monday.

Image copyright Huntingdonshire District Council Image caption Development of land to the east of the railway line began in the 1990s - the hatched area is where phase 2 would be

Gallagher Estates has already built 1,200 homes for the first phase of the development.

A report to the council says officers are seeking about £8.6m towards the cost of a school and money towards infrastructure and health provision.

The report says St Neots Town Council was concerned that plans for "more houses without adequate provision of employment will only increase the number of commuters".

The town council also had concerns about whether there was enough parking provision on the site.

Council officers recommend that councillors approve planning permission for the scheme as long as an agreement on the developer's financial contribution to the new school and infrastructure can be made.