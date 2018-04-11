Image copyright Cambridgeshire County Council Image caption The coins are stamped Aedelred Rex Anglo

Two coins found on farmland are "very rare" survivors from a Saxon mint, a treasure inquest has heard.

The coins were found by a metal detectorist in adjacent fields at Southoe in Cambridgeshire.

Both were cast from the same die at a mint at Huntingdon for Aethelred the Unready between 997 and 1003 AD.

Only one other coin from this mint has been recorded by the Portable Antiquities Scheme, the Coroners' Court in Huntingdon was told.

Image copyright Cambridgeshire County Council Image caption They are about 20mm in diameter (0.7in)

The coins were discovered in March 2017.

A report by Cambridgeshire finds liaison officer Helen Fowler said finds from the mint were "very rare".

The earliest coins known to come from Huntingdon date to the 950s AD.

The Southoe coins date from between 997 and 1003 AD.

Ethelred was known as the Unready because he was ill-advised and ineffectual, and failed to prevent the renewal of Danish invasions.

The coins have been declared treasure and will be returned to their finder, Tony Hagger.