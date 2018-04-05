Image copyright Google Image caption Paramedics were called to Hanover Court at about 17:40 on 17 November after Aaron Andrews fell from a fifth floor balcony

A man who died after falling from a fifth floor flat balcony did not intend to kill himself, an inquest was told.

Aaron Kenny Andrews, 28, died in hospital on 17 November, after falling from Hanover Court in Cambridge.

The inquest at Huntingdon Coroners' Court heard Mr Andrews, who was homeless, was visiting a friend.

Assistant coroner Simon Milburn recorded an accidental death verdict, saying there was no evidence of third party involvement directly in the fall.

However, he added it was clear the police were given a number of conflicting accounts of what happened leading up to Mr Andrews' death.

The inquest heard the 28-year-old, who was described as a "gentle giant" in one statement, had been alone in the flat shortly before his death.

He had been visiting Ashley Crow, who told the police he arrived back just in time to see Mr Andrews fall from the balcony.

Image copyright PA Image caption He died at Addenbrooke's Hospital later that night

Mr Crow called 999 and when paramedics arrived at about 17:40 GMT they found a bystander attempting CPR.

Mr Crow was arrested on suspicion of murder but Det Sgt Michael Barnshaw told the inquest a police investigation did not produce evidence to suggest there was any foul play.

He told Mr Andrews' family: "I can't give you closure I'm afraid - all I can do is gather evidence."

His mother, Jackie White, told the court her son, who was 6ft 4in (1.8m) and weighed 20 stone (127kg), was scared of heights.

There was "no way" he would throw himself off the balcony, she told Mr Milburn.

The post-mortem examination found he died from a traumatic fracture of the cervical spine.

Evidence of drug use was also found but Mr Milburn said this was "entirely neutral", with no evidence of quantity, time or effect, the inquest heard.