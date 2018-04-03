Image caption Kyle Warwick was one of the artists who created the graffiti tribute to Stephen Hawking

Graffiti artists have paid tribute to Prof Stephen Hawking on a bridge in the city he "inspired".

The renowned theoretical physicist died after a long battle with motor neurone disease on 14 March, aged 76.

Hundreds attended his funeral on Saturday and the graffiti on the bridge on Mill Road, Cambridge is one of many tributes.

The work, reported in the Cambridge News, depicts Prof Hawking together with the words "be curious".

Image caption The two tributes to Stephen Hawking are separated by an unrelated mural

It shows the professor's face and also a silhouette of him in his wheelchair.

Local artists Kyle Warwick and Tim Shuker-Yates spent four to five hours on their tribute to the former fellow of Gonville and Caius College, Cambridge.

Mr Warwick said Prof Hawking visited his primary school in Newnham, Cambridge, when he was aged about 10 to give a motivational talk during assembly.

Image caption The two local artists spent four to five hours on the two separate murals

The 25-year-old freelance artist said: "I did it because I'm Cambridge born and bred and very proud of coming from here.

"It was less personal, more for what he did for Cambridge. For the people of Cambridge, he was an inspiration.

"With all his theories, he definitely put Cambridge on the map more than it was before."

The art appeared on the underside of the bridge, which has long been a focus for community art projects in the area.