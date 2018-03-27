Man 'accidentally' buys live World War One grenade
A man who thought he had bought a decommissioned World War One hand grenade found it was still live when he received it.
Police were called to Barton Road, Wisbech on Tuesday when the man became concerned and a bomb disposal team confirmed he was right to be worried.
No-one was hurt and the team carried out a controlled explosion.
Police are satisfied the item was bought and sold on the assumption it had been decommissioned.
A spokeswoman for the police was unable to say where the man purchased the grenade from.