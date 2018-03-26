Image caption The Home Office has given the go-ahead for Jason Ablewhite to become police, fire and crime commissioner

Plans for the Cambridgeshire police and crime commissioner (PCC) to also take on the responsibility for the county's fire service have been approved.

The Home Office has granted permission for Jason Ablewhite to become police, fire and crime commissioner.

The decision follows the production of a business case and public consultation.

Police and fire services minister Nick Hurd welcomed opportunities for "greater collaboration".

"The proposals will encourage joint working, sharing of best practice and innovative thinking," he said.

"Having a directly accountable leader overseeing both policing and fire will also help maximise available resources and drive transformation across both services."

Mr Ablewhite, Conservative, said: "The changes announced today will focus on how the fire service is governed and I look forward to working with the fire authority to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities."

Last year, the neighbouring police and crime commissioner for Essex became the first in the UK to take on the responsibility for a fire service at the same time.

On Monday it was also announced that Hereford and Worcester, along with Shropshire fire and rescue service, would be governed by West Mercia PCC John Campion, while the Staffordshire service would come under Matthew Ellis.