Image caption Clive Beeson's body was found at the One-Stop shop in Fen Ditton, Cambridge on 15 December

A man who bit a dog's neck shortly before he died had a history of mental health troubles, an inquest has heard.

Clive Beeson, 46, of Dudley Road, Cambridge, died at the One Stop shop in Fen Ditton on 15 December, 2014.

The hearing at Peterborough town hall was told Mr Beeson was being he restrained at the time.

Assistant coroner Simon Milburn recorded a narrative verdict saying he asphyxiated while being restrained during a violent outburst.

The outburst was probably caused by Mr Beeson's severe mental health breakdown, Mr Milburn said.

Image caption Clive Beeson is said to have thrown a special offer bin into bottles of red wine before he was restrained

The inquest was told the 46-year-old had been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder and was in the care of mental health professionals.

He had left his home early that morning and followed a dog walker before jumping on the dog and biting it, the inquest heard.

Mr Beeson was restrained by four men after he had thrown bottles of milk, packets of sweets and a special offer bin around the convenience store.

The police were called at about 06:35 GMT and PC Stephanie Rolfe told the inquest she and a colleague arrived at the shop at about 06:50 GMT.

'No drugs or alcohol'

They saw that Mr Beeson was being held down by the men, who told them they had checked his neck pulse twice.

She began CPR about five minutes later, she said, after she checked his pulse. Paramedics arrived at 06:59 GMT but could not revive him.

Consultant forensic pathologist Benjamin Swift told the inquest Mr Beeson's post-mortem examination revealed he was taking the medications prescribed in the correct therapeutic levels.

He had not been taking drugs or alcohol, he added.

Mr Milburn said Mr Beeson's family deserved an apology for waiting so long for the inquest to be heard.