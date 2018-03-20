Image caption The professor was a fellow at Gonville and Caius College for more than 50 years

The funeral of renowned theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking will take place in Cambridge - "the city that he loved so much and which loved him" - his family has announced.

Prof Hawking, who had motor neurone disease, died on 14 March, aged 76, at his home in the city.

His private funeral will take place at Great St Mary's, the University Church on Easter Saturday.

A private reception will be held afterwards at Trinity College.

The church is close to Gonville and Caius College, where Prof Hawking had been a fellow for more than 50 years.

Image caption The flag flew at half mast on Prof Hawking's college, Gonville and Caius, on the day his death was announced

Announcing the funeral arrangements on the college website on Tuesday, his children Lucy, Robert and Tim said: "Our father lived and worked in Cambridge for over 50 years.

"He was an integral and highly recognisable part of the university and the city.

"For this reason, we have decided to hold his funeral in the city that he loved so much and which loved him. Our father's life and work meant many things to many people, both religious and non-religious. So, the service will be both inclusive and traditional, reflecting the breadth and diversity of his life."

Obituary: Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking: A life in pictures

Cambridge remembers Stephen Hawking

China's love for the late Stephen Hawking

His college opened a book of condolence on the morning Prof Hawking's death was announced and that, and an online version, contains thousands of messages from across the world.

The funeral on 31 March will be attended by family, friends and colleagues.