Image copyright Cambs Police Image caption The gift tags were among a number of retrieved items believed to have been stolen

Christmas gift tags, a single sock and a crumpled tissue are among items police are trying to reunite with their rightful owners.

The festive Tesco tags are among dozens of suspected stolen articles found in properties in Cambridgeshire and Norfolk in December and January.

Some items are clearly more valuable than others and include jewellery, designer shoes and old coins.

Police posted photos of the haul in the hope owners will come forward.

Image copyright Cambs Police Image caption If you are missing these designer Christian Louboutin shoes, you will need to know the size...

Image copyright Cambs Police Image caption This sock and tissue were also retrieved

The eagle-eyed officers working on Operation Hawkesbury "want to find the rightful owners so they can be returned," a Cambridgeshire Police spokeswoman said.

However, anyone wanting to claim anything will need to prove ownership.

Officers have not said how claimants might prove ownership of either the single sock or the tissue.