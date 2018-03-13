Image copyright Google Maps Image caption More than 150 people are expected to attend Kenneth White's funeral

A funeral for an RAF veteran with no known family has been moved to a larger venue following a social media plea for mourners to attend.

Kenneth White lived in Cambridgeshire and was 84 when he died in hospital, but very little is known about him.

The appeal for people to celebrate his life has drawn so much attention that upwards of 150 people are now expected.

And beforehand, 150 motorbikes will travel with his coffin from the funeral director in St Ives to the crematorium.

As first reported by the Cambridge News, Cambridge City Council is supervising the funeral on 26 March.

The service had been expected to be in East Chapel of the crematorium in Cambridge but has now been moved to the later start of 09:45 GMT at the higher-capacity West Chapel, where a bugler will mark Mr White's arrival.

'Really sad'

Paul Knight, who never knew Mr White, is planning on attending the funeral with friends and family.

"I had no idea who Kenneth was until I heard on the news about him passing away and that there would be nobody at his funeral. It made me really sad," said Mr Knight.

He said as soon as he found out about Mr White he contacted a friend in Essex who made floral tributes.

"I asked if she could make a wreath for me. She asked what for, to which I explained the story - and she said it would be her pleasure to do the wreath for free."

Mr Knight is now also researching the veteran's life to try to find out more about him, including his service number.