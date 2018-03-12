Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Philip Wetherilt needed hospital treatment for serious facial injuries

A man was left with serious facial injuries after being punched in a road-rage attack in icy conditions.

Philip Wetherilt, 67, clipped a silver pick-up truck's wing mirror, knocking it off, in Pondersbridge near Peterborough.

The driver told police he was pulled from his vehicle and hit several times before the attacker drove off.

The victim needed stitches for a cut running from the middle of his forehead to the bridge of his nose.

Mr Wetherilt was driving his van along Ramsey Road at about 22:40 GMT on 2 March.

He reported that the truck driver stopped in front of him, pulled him from his Ford Transit van and hit him in the face several times.

'Extremely nasty'

He needed hospital treatment for his injuries, which also included bruising.

PC Kellymarie Harman said: "This was an extremely nasty assault that has left the victim with serious injuries and in a lot of pain.

"We would urge anyone with any information about this incident or who thinks they know the driver of the truck to contact us."

The attacker is described as a white man with short brown hair.