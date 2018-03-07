Washing machine lorry catches fire on A1

Image copyright BCH Road Policing Image caption About 15 firefighters fought the blaze in the early hours of Wednesday morning

A motorway was closed after a lorry full of washing machines caught fire.

The blaze started at about 03:50 GMT on the northbound A1(M) between Sawtry and Glatton, near Peterborough.

No-one was injured but the lorry was partially destroyed, the washing machines were charred and the carriageway was damaged.

Three lanes remained closed during the rush hour while debris was removed and the lorry towed. The machines were taken away in two skips.

About 15 firefighters wearing breathing apparatus fought the blaze for nearly two hours.

Image copyright Highways England Image caption The lorry had to be recovered by a crane, while the charred washing machines were piled on the verge

Image copyright BCH Road Policing Image caption One lane of the road was opened after the fire was extinguished

The outside lane of the four-lane carriageway was reopened to allow traffic to pass, but debris on the road and the large pile of partially-burnt washing machines on the verge meant the others remained closed for some time.

Image copyright BCH Road Policing Image caption The lorry was largely destroyed by the blaze

The lorry was lifted away by crane and the machines, which are believed to have been brand new, were removed.

Image copyright Highways England Image caption The lorry and its load were removed and the road reopened at about 10:15 GMT

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was accidental.

Highways England reopened the road fully at about 10:15.