Proposals for a boathouse, sports centre and accommodation as part of a £25m water sports complex on a 220-acre (90 hectares) site are going out to public consultation.

Cambridge Sport Lakes Trust secured planning permission for the main park between Milton and Waterbeach in 2013.

It is now seeking permission for some building on the site.

The plans have been submitted to South Cambridgeshire District Council and local people are being consulted.

The scheme to the north of Cambridge includes competition venues for rowing, triathlon, BMX, cycling, canoeing, long-distance swimming, equestrian and fishing.

A public consultation into the more detailed plans, known as a reserved matters application, is now underway, and runs until 30 March.

Robert Turner, the council's cabinet member for planning, said: "This consultation focuses on one part of what is a significant proposal.

"It is important that local people share their views on it with us before the council makes a decision. Everyone's comments are welcome and will be taken into account."

The main plans, already given permission, include a 3.2km (2 miles) stretch of water connected to the River Cam, a 2km (1.2 mile) long international standard competition course which would be at least 100m (110 yds) wide, and 100 acres (40.4 hectares) of woodland around the lake.