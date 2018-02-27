Image copyright Andrew Butler/National Trust Image caption The sheep were killed on land at the National Trust's Wimpole estate

A "prize" ram and a pregnant ewe have been killed in an apparent dog attack at a National Trust property.

The mauled animals were discovered on land at the trust's Wimpole Hall estate in Cambridgeshire.

"Two sheep were killed as a result of injuries sustained from what appears to be a dog attack," the trust said.

The animals were not owned by the trust, but were being grazed on the estate by a local farmer. Police confirmed they were investigating.

The farmer's animals graze alongside the trust's own rare breed flock.

David Hassall, Wimpole Estate's general manager, said: "This is a particularly critical time for the sheep as pregnant rare breed ewes are grazing in the parkland.

"Sheep are easily stressed by contact with dogs and it's really important that they are not worried by, or put at risk of attack by dogs or people."

The farmer who owned the sheep posted graphic images on social media after they were killed on Friday, saying one of the animals was his "top ram". He urged people to keep their dogs on leads.