Image copyright Cambs Police Image caption Chesney Christie posed a significant threat to women, a judge said

A man who carried out an "unprovoked and frenzied attack" on his partner has been sent back to jail after a judge deemed him a "real danger" to women.

Chesney Christie, 30, of Montreal Square, Cambridge admitted stabbing and punching his partner multiple times.

At the time of the attack in July 2017 Christie was on licence after being released from an indeterminate sentence for sexual assault in 2007.

At the Old Bailey on Monday, he was sentenced to 43 months.

Christie attacked his partner last year after she asked him about his criminal past, Cambridgeshire Police said.

He fetched a knife from the kitchen after becoming "agitated" by the questions and stabbed the woman five times. He then punched her in the face several times.

Christie fled the scene after being disturbed and later handed himself in to police.

He pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm at Cambridge Crown Court on 15 January and on Monday was sentenced to three years and seven months at the Old Bailey in London.

Sentencing Christie, Judge David Farrell described him as a "real danger to women" and said he continued to pose a significant threat to them.

Det Con Kevin Sutcliffe from Cambridgeshire Police said the attack had been both "unprovoked and frenzied", adding the sentence would reduce his threat to women for "a considerable amount of time".

Due to his previous conviction, Christie was recalled to prison and will continue to serve his indeterminate sentence.