Boy, 13, caught driving car with toddler and mum inside
A 13-year-old boy has been caught driving a car with a two-year-old and a woman inside the vehicle.
The teenager was stopped in Peterborough at 11:00GMT by a team from the Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit.
In a tweet, a spokesman for the unit said the toddler was sitting unrestrained on its mother's knee.
When officers pulled the car over, they were told by those inside that it was "only a short journey".
A spokesman for police said the woman in the car was the mother of the toddler and related to the 13-year-old.
He said officers were looking at "numerous offences" in the case.