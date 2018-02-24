Cambridgeshire

Boy, 13, caught driving car with toddler and mum inside

  • 24 February 2018
Padholme Road, Peterborough Image copyright Google
Image caption The 13-year-old driver was stopped in Padholme Road, Peterborough

A 13-year-old boy has been caught driving a car with a two-year-old and a woman inside the vehicle.

The teenager was stopped in Peterborough at 11:00GMT by a team from the Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit.

In a tweet, a spokesman for the unit said the toddler was sitting unrestrained on its mother's knee.

When officers pulled the car over, they were told by those inside that it was "only a short journey".

A spokesman for police said the woman in the car was the mother of the toddler and related to the 13-year-old.

He said officers were looking at "numerous offences" in the case.

