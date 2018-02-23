HMP Littlehey prisoner charged with false imprisonment
- 23 February 2018
A convicted sex offender has been charged with false imprisonment in connection with an assault on a female prison officer.
Liam McCarthy, 27, has also been charged with actually bodily harm after the incident at HMP Littlehey on 9 January.
Cambridgeshire Police said the alleged attack happened at about 10:41 GMT.
The prison, near Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire, houses more than 1,000 male sex offenders.