Image copyright PA Image caption HMP Littlehey houses more than 1,000 male sex offenders

A convicted sex offender has been charged with false imprisonment in connection with an assault on a female prison officer.

Liam McCarthy, 27, has also been charged with actually bodily harm after the incident at HMP Littlehey on 9 January.

Cambridgeshire Police said the alleged attack happened at about 10:41 GMT.

The prison, near Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire, houses more than 1,000 male sex offenders.