Peterborough woman stuck up tree in botched cat rescue
This is the moment a would-be rescuer had to be helped down from a tree by firefighters in Peterborough.
The woman had climbed the tree to save another damsel in distress - a kitten called Bella.
While the mischievous moggy was returned to her owner safely, firefighters turned their attention to her hapless heroine.
The drama broke out in the garden of a house in Morland Court, Werrington, on Tuesday.
A spokeswoman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We know that people love animals and would risk their own lives to save a family pet or other animal in distress.
"Our advice would always be to avoid putting yourself in danger and to contact the RSPCA in the first instance."