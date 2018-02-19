Image copyright Fenland Animal Rescue Image caption Bella, a young Chihuahua-terrier cross, was abandoned on a doorstep while in the middle of labour

Two puppies born by emergency caesarean after their mother was abandoned while giving birth in freezing temperatures have found new homes.

Bella, a Chihuahua-terrier cross, was found in a wire crate in November in Abbotsley, Cambridgeshire.

She had given birth to one puppy, which died, and another was stuck in her birth canal.

Two puppies were saved - Boo and Milo - and after months of care, the pups and their mother have all found new homes.

Image copyright Fenland Animal Rescue Image caption Male puppy Milo now has a new home...

Image copyright Fenland Animal Rescue Image caption ...as does sister Boo

Volunteers from the Whittlesey-based Fenland Animal Rescue charity took Bella to a vet after she was discovered.

"She was in all this pain and discomfort, howling at the top of her lungs when we found her after we were called by police," the charity's founder Josh Flanagan said.

"It was 1C (34F) outside when we turned up, and she was in a wire crate."

Her two puppies were safely delivered in an emergency operation and named Milo (a black male) and Boo (a light brown female).

Image copyright Fenland Animal Rescue Image caption The puppies were cared for and fostered for several months before being found new homes

"Their lives started bleak and miserably, but since coming into our care, they have had nothing but smiles and love to heal their wounds," Mr Flanagan said.