Image caption Two women who were in the rear of the car died in the ditch

A driver who killed two people when his car plunged into a water-filled ditch has been jailed for 10 months.

Ilze Dobele, 46, and Ingrida Dudeniene, 47, both from Spalding, died in the rear of a Mazda near Ramsey Forty Foot, Cambridgeshire, on 13 October.

The two men in the front of the car managed to escape.

Ionut Cosmin Curut, 22, of Sutton Road, Spalding, admitted two counts of death by careless driving at Peterborough Crown Court.