Image copyright Sophie Dickinson Image caption Traffic was halted in the city centre amid fears the scaffolding might collapse

A hole was ripped in the side of a lorry delivering to a Sainsbury's store after it became wedged on scaffolding.

Onlookers heard "screeching and banging" as it got stuck near the supermarket on Sidney Street, Cambridge at about 19:45 GMT on Thursday.

Police were called amid fears the scaffolding might collapse, but it was safely removed by a specialist company, as The Cambridge Student reported.

No-one was injured and the lorry was removed by about 21:15.

The lorry crashed into the scaffolding on the side of a building that includes Cambridge University student accommodation.

Officers from Cambridgeshire Police were called to "reports of a lorry wedged against scaffolding... and concerns that if the lorry moved the scaffolding would come down", a force spokeswoman said.

Image copyright Sophie Dickinson Image caption Some of the scaffolding punctured the lorry, a witness said

University student Sophie Dickinson, who was heading to Sainsbury's at the time, told the BBC she heard "a lot of loud screeching and banging" as the lorry became "properly attached" to the steel rods.

"The scaffolding went into the side of the lorry," she said, adding the driver was "very worried and distressed".

Scaffold specialists were brought in to dismantle the structure before the lorry was able to move.

A Sainsbury's spokesman said: "We can confirm there was an incident outside our Sidney Street store last night. Thankfully no one was injured. We're sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused."