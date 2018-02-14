Cambridgeshire

Car crashes into Peterborough house

  • 14 February 2018
People carrier in house, Silverwood Road, Peterborough

A car has crashed into a house destroying a fence and smashing a hole in the building just beneath its front window.

Cambridgeshire Police said it was told about the crash at Silverwood Road in Peterborough at 14:58 GMT.

Firefighters used specialist cutting equipment and worked with ambulance crews to release one casualty.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokeswoman said the driver of the car is in a stable condition.

