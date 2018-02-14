Car crashes into Peterborough house
- 14 February 2018
A car has crashed into a house destroying a fence and smashing a hole in the building just beneath its front window.
Cambridgeshire Police said it was told about the crash at Silverwood Road in Peterborough at 14:58 GMT.
Firefighters used specialist cutting equipment and worked with ambulance crews to release one casualty.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokeswoman said the driver of the car is in a stable condition.