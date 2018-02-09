Image copyright Cambs Police Image caption Murder victim Sam Mechelewski was seen in Sainsbury's in Huntingdon the night before his body was found

Specialist police diving teams will search a park pond close to where a man's body was found as part of a murder investigation.

Sam Mechelewski, 20, from Huntingdon, was found dead in Hinchingbrooke Country Park on 1 February.

Detectives have also released photographs of a black Audi A3 seen in the area on the evening of 31 January.

A man arrested on suspicion of Mr Mechelewski's murder has been released under investigation.

Image copyright Geograph/Simon Judd Image caption The body was discovered at Hinchingbrooke Country Park in Huntingdon on 1 February

The Metropolitan Police divers will search a pond near woodlands and at the edge of the park.

Cambridgeshire Police have not yet said how Mr Mechelewski died, but officers believe he was killed in a "targeted attack".

His body was found by a member of the public at about 13:00 GMT in a wooded area of the park.

Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Detectives want to know who was using the black Audi A3 and what they were doing in Huntingdon

Det Ch Ins Adam Gallop said: "We're appealing for anyone who has seen [the Audi A3] in the Huntingdon area to get in touch as a matter of urgency.

"It may have been parked by the side of the road."

Police arrested two people on suspicion of murdering Mr Mechelewski.

A man in his 20s from Chatteris has been released under investigation.

A man from Brampton, also in his 20s, was released with no further action being taken against him.