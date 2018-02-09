Divers brought in for Hinchingbrooke Country Park murder probe
Specialist police diving teams will search a park pond close to where a man's body was found as part of a murder investigation.
Sam Mechelewski, 20, from Huntingdon, was found dead in Hinchingbrooke Country Park on 1 February.
Detectives have also released photographs of a black Audi A3 seen in the area on the evening of 31 January.
A man arrested on suspicion of Mr Mechelewski's murder has been released under investigation.
The Metropolitan Police divers will search a pond near woodlands and at the edge of the park.
Cambridgeshire Police have not yet said how Mr Mechelewski died, but officers believe he was killed in a "targeted attack".
His body was found by a member of the public at about 13:00 GMT in a wooded area of the park.
Det Ch Ins Adam Gallop said: "We're appealing for anyone who has seen [the Audi A3] in the Huntingdon area to get in touch as a matter of urgency.
"It may have been parked by the side of the road."
Police arrested two people on suspicion of murdering Mr Mechelewski.
A man in his 20s from Chatteris has been released under investigation.
A man from Brampton, also in his 20s, was released with no further action being taken against him.