Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Cambridgeshire Police said it believed Sam Mechelewski was killed in a "targeted attack"

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found in a park.

A police investigation was launched after Sam Mechelewski, 20, from Huntingdon, was discovered dead in Hinchingbrooke Country Park in the town on Thursday afternoon.

It is not yet known how he died, but Cambridgeshire Police believed it was a "targeted attack".

A man in his 20s from Chatteris is being questioned.