Image copyright West family Image caption Chris West was described by his family as a "big and unique personality"

A man has denied stabbing a man to death and seriously injuring another in a violent altercation outside a pub.

Kai Nazir, 20, of The Crescent, St Neots, is charged with murdering Chris West, 30, from Cambourne in Cambridgeshire, outside a pub in the village at 00:35 BST on 28 October.

Mr West died from a stab wound to the heart. A second man was seriously hurt.

Mr Nazir denied murder, attempted murder, grievous bodily harm and possessing a knife at court earlier.

He was remanded in custody following the hearing at Cambridge Crown Court. His three-week trial will begin on 2 July.