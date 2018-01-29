Image copyright Cambridgeshire Constabulary Image caption Gintautas Urbonas was arrested in Peterborough on Monday

A violent sex attacker who escaped from prison has been recaptured.

Gintautas Urbonas, 51, was serving a 12-year sentence at the privately run HMP Peterborough for attempted rape, battery and sexual assault and vanished at 18:00 GMT on Friday.

The Lithuanian national was found at an address in Peterborough just after midnight and is in custody.

Two men and three women have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

On Saturday, a spokesman for prison operator Sodexo said it would not comment on how the inmate fled as it was a "live police investigation".

In a statement, the company said it was "investigating" the incident.

Concerns were raised by the prison watchdog last week about the women's site at HMP Peterborough.

Inspectors rated the women's jail as "not sufficiently good" on safety.