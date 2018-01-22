Image copyright @Fencops Image caption Quick-thinking officers used their crime scene tape to create a makeshift field to keep the horses safe

Police had to set up a makeshift cordon with crime scene tape to corral 13 stray horses away from a busy road.

They were spotted at about 06:20 GMT on Sunday on the river bank at Guyhirn, near Wisbech, Cambridgeshire.

After rounding them up, officers created a "temporary fence" using tape to keep them safely on the bank and prevent them getting on to the A47.

It is not yet known who owns the horses or whether they have come forward to collect them.

Image copyright @fencops Image caption The 13 horses were spotted heading for a main road before dawn on Sunday