Image copyright Scriniary/Geograph Image caption Brian Boggis, who played as a full-back for Cambridge United in the 60s, denied gross indecency

The case against an ex-footballer accused of gross indecency with a boy under the age of 14 has been dropped.

Brian Boggis, 76, who played for Cambridge United, had denied the charge and was due to go on trial at the city's crown court later this year.

The charge against Mr Boggis, of Suffield Road, Gorleston, Norfolk, was dropped by prosecutors on Thursday .

Police had said his case was part of a probe into allegations of sexual abuse in football.

The BBC has contacted the Crown Prosecution Service.