Thousands of homes in Cambridgeshire are without power after strong winds battered the east of England overnight.

About 8,000 homes are still affected, UK Power Networks said, with gusts of up to 74mph recorded at Wittering.

The storm led to the final day of the LAMMA agricultural show in Peterborough being cancelled, causing major traffic problems in the area.

A man was also seriously injured when his car collided with a fallen tree in Waterbeach at about 05:30 GMT.

Further disruption occurred on the A47 after a lorry was blown over between Wisbech and Guyhirn during the early hours.

The road was shut for about four hours during the morning, with Highways England reporting "a major spillage".

Fallen trees are disrupting several roads in the county, with one commuter describing the A10 at Waterbeach as "mayhem", and roads into and out of Cambridge are heavily congested.

East Coast Mainline and Great Northern train services have been subject to delays after overhead power line damage between Peterborough and Huntingdon.

Organisers of the LAMMA agricultural show, at the East of England showground in Peterborough, decided to cancel the second and final day on Thursday, citing "extremely strong winds".

"Regrettably, due to the extreme winds last night and this morning has caused serious damage to stands and structures," a statement read on Twitter.

"For safety reasons we therefore regret to announce that LAMMA will NOT be open to visitors today.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience caused because of the storm damage overnight."

The event, which showcases farming machinery and technology, attracts more than 40,000 visitors every year.

Cambridgeshire County Council confirmed that two primary schools - Elm Church of England and Sutton Primary - had been closed because of power issues.

Sgt Ian Manley, from Cambridgeshire Police, said officers were dealing with an "unprecedented" number of emergency calls, mainly involving fallen trees.

He advised drivers that a number of roads were closed and debris would take some time to clear, so commuters should try to find alternative routes if possible.