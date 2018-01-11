Image copyright Google Image caption Ismail Kupeli lost control of the Vauxhall, swerved to avoid a lorry and hit a Land Rover in the collision

An unlicensed driver killed his friend by crashing into an oncoming car while driving on the wrong side of the road.

Ismail Kupeli, 53, stayed in the wrong carriageway for at least half a mile after overtaking, killing Aliriza Ulger.

The crash took place on the A16 near Peterborough on 20 April 2016, Peterborough Crown Court was told.

Kupeli, of Lordship Lane, London, was jailed for six years after being found guilty of death by dangerous driving.

Judge Sean Enright said it was "as clear a case of death by dangerous driving as I've seen".

Family 'not recovered'

The court heard Kupeli had "stupidly" agreed to drive north from London after being pressured by Mr Ulger, who was unwell.

After overtaking a lorry, he stayed in the wrong carriageway for "between half and three quarters of a mile", the court was told.

He lost control of the Vauxhall he was driving when he swerved to avoid an oncoming lorry, causing a collision with a Land Rover being driven behind the lorry.

As well as killing his Mr Ulger, he injured two people in the other vehicle.

In mitigation, Yogain Chandrana said Kupeli "accepts he was responsible" and "he's not been able to convey his sorrow, regret and remorse" to Mr Ulger's family.

He was also found guilty of two counts of serious injury by dangerous driving and one of death by driving without insurance or license.

Kupeli was disqualified from driving for seven years, with a three-year extension period.