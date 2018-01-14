Image copyright Dave Hitchborne/Geograph Image caption Residents are angry about the higher rate of council tax in Wisbech with one calling it "ridiculous"

Residents of a Cambridgeshire town pay hundreds of pounds more in council tax than those in one of London's wealthiest areas, the BBC has found.

People living in Band D homes in Wisbech pay about £600 a year more than those in the same type of properties in Kensington and Chelsea.

Residents are angry about the higher rate, with one calling it "ridiculous".

Fenland District Council said the area lacked "wealthier properties to subsidise the lower-priced properties".

Research by BBC Inside Out in the East found that in 2017-18 the council tax for a Band C property in Wisbech was £1,548 a year.

The corresponding figure for Kensington and Chelsea is £944.

Even those people living in the same band property in Cambridge pay £100 less than in Wisbech.

A Band D home in Wisbech attracts a £1,742 annual charge - £680 more than in Kensington and Chelsea, and £70 more than in Cambridge.

The average Band D council tax set by local authorities in England in 2017-18 is £1,591.

Image caption Wisbech resident Lisa Bradley has criticised the council tax she pays as "a massive sting"

Lisa Bradley, who lives in a Band C property in Wisbech, said: "How on earth can a little town like Wisbech be paying more than London, for example? That's just ridiculous.

"I can't believe that. It's a massive sting having to pay so much council tax and doesn't add up."

John Clark, former leader of Conservative-controlled Fenland District Council, said the system meant the authority could not bring in enough money.

"We haven't got the more wealthier properties to subsidise the lower-priced properties," he said.

Image caption Former leader of Fenland District Council John Clark said the system meant the council could not bring in enough money

"We like to think we spend it wisely to provide what people in Fenland require. We have to spend £1.4m directly to the drainage boards - basically keeping our feet dry.

"It's important to members to supply free car parking for Fenland."

