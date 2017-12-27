A police car crashed, closing three lanes of the A1(M), as wintry conditions hit the east of England.

The car crashed on the A1(M) northbound, near Sawtry in Cambridgeshire, at about 09:00 GMT. No other vehicles were involved, police said.

A man was taken to hospital but his injuries are not thought to be serious.

One lane continued to be in use until about 10:50, when all lanes reopened, but delays remain.

An East of England Ambulance spokeswoman said one patient, "believed to be a man of unknown age", was taken to Peterborough City Hospital by ambulance.

Cambridgeshire Police has issued an appeal to motorists, urging them to "drive to the conditions of the road at all times and to also ensure that your vision isn't obstructed before setting off and allow extra time for your journey".