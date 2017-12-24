Image caption Police said details of the collision were "sketchy"

A woman has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a fatal three-vehicle crash.

The collision happened on Friday at about 12:20 GMT on the A1307 at Bartlow, east of Horseheath Road in Linton, Cambridgeshire.

The 50-year-old woman, from Haverhill in Suffolk, will appear at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on Boxing Day.

The female driver of a Nissan Micra who died has not yet been formally identified, police said.

A 43-year-old man who was driving the third vehicle, a VW Tiguan, suffered slight injuries.