Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Stewart Milne was a keen cyclist with more than 30 years experience

A cyclist who died after a crash in Cambridge was a father-of-three who "caused no harm in this world", his wife has said.

Stewart Milne, 44, was cycling on Trumpington High Street at about 10:30 GMT on 12 December when his bike collided with a Ford Focus.

Mr Milne, of Foster Road, Cambridge died two days later in Addenbrooke's Hospital.

Police have appealed for witnesses "as a matter of urgency".

Sgt Simon Goldsmith said: "This was a tragic incident and it's important we gain a better understanding of what happened."

In a statement, Mr Milne's wife said he "was the most kind and caring man and he gave me and my children the best in life and always put us before himself".

She added: "We spent 13 and a half years together and I have never felt love like I felt it from him.

"This man changed my life and we were the strongest couple there is.

"Stewart caused no harm in this world and I know there will be so many people who will be devastated by this awful news."