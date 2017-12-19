Image copyright Paperpix.uk Image caption Eric Cooper is a former football coach in Cambridgeshire

A former football coach has been found not guilty of indecently assaulting a young player.

Eric Cooper, 82, worked as a coach in Cambridgeshire in the 1960s.

A jury found Mr Cooper, of The Shade, Soham, not guilty of two charges of indecently assaulting a boy under the age of 14.

The former Soham United player, also involved with Ely Crusaders, was arrested in January as part of a police probe into football abuse allegations.