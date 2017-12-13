Image copyright PA Image caption Myles Bradbury was sentenced to 22 years in prison for abusing child patients

The mother of a child abused by a paedophile hospital doctor says her son has been "destroyed" by what happened.

Myles Bradbury was jailed for 22 years in December 2014 after admitting abusing 18 victims at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

The hospital has agreed a number of payouts with Bradbury's victims.

Speaking publicly for the first time, the mother of one victim said her son had had to be taken out of education and feared he could kill himself.

Image caption Addenbrooke's Hospital has paid out hundreds of thousands of pounds in compensation to Bradbury's patients and their families

She says her son, now a teenager but was aged between 10 and 12 when he was abused, had to be taken out of education completely a few years ago and now spends most of his time in complete seclusion.

"Myles Bradbury destroyed our beautiful boy's life," his mother, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, said.

"So much so that I can't see any way that he'll ever recover.

"He is so bad that we live in fear of him committing suicide.

"We have to watch him 24 hours a day. The first thing on we do every day when we wake we check to see that he is still alive. If he is a bit late getting up we are worried that he will have done something terrible.

"It is completely heartbreaking. He hides away pretty much all day and refuses to leave the house.

"Whilst he has us around I hope he will be OK, but I feel that if we were not around, he'd do something awful."

'Catastrophic'

Bradbury, of Herringswell in Suffolk, admitted 25 offences, including sexual assault, voyeurism and possessing more than 16,000 indecent images.

The blood cancer specialist used a spy pen to take pictures of his victims.

That device was found to hold 170,425 images of "boys partially clothed... none indecent", Cambridge Crown Court heard at the time of his sentencing.

The images of his victims, some of whom had haemophilia, leukaemia and other serious illnesses, were gathered at Addenbrooke's Hospital.

Renu Daly, of Hudgell's solicitors, said although some claims have been settled with the hospital, eight cases relating to child victims were ongoing, including some in which the victims suffered "catastrophic psychological injuries".