Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption The carers - a husband and wife - were arrested after provider Midas Care contacted police

A husband and wife have been jailed for six months for ill-treating an elderly woman in her Cambridgeshire home.

Viorel and Cristina-Alexandra Constantin were caught on camera "pushing and pulling" and "poking" the victim, the court heard.

They were arrested after concerns were raised with the company running the care service, Midas Care, who contacted the police

Police said the Constantins "let themselves and their contractors down".

'Sack of potatoes'

Cambridge Magistrates' Court heard the "vulnerable" woman's son had installed a camera in the home because he was worried carers were not washing his mother properly.

Footage revealed the victim "being pushed and pulled about, a hoist not always being used to move her, and Viorel Constantin poking at her nose, pulling her head from one side to another", police said.

The woman's son, who did not want to be identified, said the couple were "having a laugh at her expense" and "throwing her as if she were a sack of potatoes".

Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Viorel and Cristina-Alexandra Constantin pleaded guilty to wilful neglect

In a police statement, the woman's son said: "She is alive and she can still hear, understand and has thoughts and emotions.

"I am thankful I could defend my defenceless mum against them."

Read more Cambridgeshire stories

Constantin, 28, and his wife, 26, from Witchford, Ely, pleaded guilty to wilfully neglecting a person without capacity.

At a sentencing hearing on Tuesday, they were each jailed for six months and ordered to pay a total of £865 in fines.

Det Sgt Mark Little said: "Understandably the victim's son was shocked and angry by what he saw.

"There is an expectation that your loved one will be properly looked after and cared for when putting their care in the hands of professionals, and sadly the Constantins fell below these expectations and let themselves and their contractors down."