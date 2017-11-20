Image copyright Millward family/PA Image caption Thomas Millward's parents said the engineering student was one of the most promising young men of his generation

A Cambridge University student was found naked at the bottom of a stairwell after taking a drug that is now illegal, an inquest has heard.

Thomas Millward, 19, suffered a brain injury at Girton College on 5 March 2016 and died the next day.

Cambridgeshire Coroner's Court heard he may have taken his clothes off on the college's top floor and chased someone down the stairs before falling.

The jury was told the drug Mr Millward took was "probably known as 1P-LSD".

The drug taken by "talented sportsman" Mr Millward, from Cheltenham and his girlfriend Daniella Mieloszyk has since become a banned substance.

Ms Mieloszyk told the court she believed the pair "naively didn't realise" what the drug would be like.

Image copyright Rodney Burton/Geograph Image caption Girton College was founded in 1869 as Britain's first residential college for women. Male students were admitted more than 30 years ago

She told the jury how, some time later, she felt like she had woken up and "saw Thomas lying" on the floor near a fellow student.

"I thought it was like a dream and I just kept saying 'we took a drug' as if we could realise it's not real," Ms Mieloszyk told the court.

The inquest also heard the engineering student had a tendency to slide down the banister of the stairs at the college on a daily basis.

Consultant neurosurgeon Stephen Price of Addenbrooke's Hospital, where Mr Millward died, said he believed he died of a "severe and traumatic brain injury".

The inquest continues.