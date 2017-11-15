Image copyright H&H Auctioneers Image caption The Jaguar car was sold at an auction at the Imperial War Muesum in Duxford

A classic car linked to a gangland murder which inspired the Michael Caine thriller Get Carter has sold for £135,000 at auction.

The 1966 E-Type Jaguar was driven by Michael Luvaglio, who served 12 years in jail for the killing Angus Sibbet in a suspected gangland execution in 1967.

Mr Sibbett was found dead in the back seat of his Jaguar under Pesspool Bridge in South Hetton, County Durham.

The auction took place at the Imperial War Museum in Duxford, Cambridgeshire.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The killing of Angus Sibbet inspired the Michael Caine classic Get Carter

In February, Luvaglio, 80, who has always maintained his innocence, asked for the decision not to re-hear the case in the Court of Appeal to be reviewed but this was rejected.

Luvaglio and co-accused Dennis Stafford were both found guilty of shooting Mr Sibbett, who collected cash from fruit machines in Newcastle.

Image copyright H&H Auctioneers Image caption The E-Type Jaguar was ranked top of the "100 most beautiful cars of all time" by the Daily Telegraph

The case became known as the "one-armed bandit murder" and was the foundation for Ted Lewis' novel Jack's Return Home - later made into the 1971 Michael Caine classic Get Carter.

The auction at the Imperial War Museum was run by H&H Auctioneers, which is based in Warrington, Cheshire.