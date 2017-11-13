Image copyright Jack Langley Image caption It is not known how the balloon got there, but it is taking up valuable space in the car park

Office workers were left bewildered when a hot air balloon landed in their car park - with no pilot to be found.

The balloon and basket came "plummeting from the sky" at Cambridge Research Park in Waterbeach at about 11:00 GMT.

"We all rushed out to see if anyone was injured, however there was no-one to be seen," eyewitness Jack Langley said.

He added that the fire service crew that attended also failed to find the pilot. Both the fire service and police have been contacted for comment.

Tweeting about the incident, Mr Langley, who works at the park, wrote: "Anyone know who dumped their hot air balloon in my works car park?"