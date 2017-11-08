Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Tony Woodward was jailed for robbing an elderly woman of 50p and robbing a taxi driver at knifepoint

A man who admitted robbing an elderly woman of 50p and threatening a taxi driver has been jailed for a total of five years and eight months.

Tony Woodward, 35, from Peterborough, targeted the 83-year-old when she arrived home from church in July.

He carried out the attack while on bail for another robbery in January, and was sentenced for both at Huntingdon Crown Court.

Police described the 50p case as "an incredibly distressing experience".

The court heard how Woodward, of Lincoln Road, Peterborough, followed the elderly woman before pushing his way into her home and stealing the contents of her purse - a total of 50p.

Image caption Woodward stole the contents of the 83-year-old woman's purse - 50p

He left the house when he was confronted by the victim's granddaughter. Police linked him to the crime by DNA evidence left at the scene.

More Cambridgeshire stories

However, the court learned that Woodward had been on bail for robbing a taxi driver at knifepoint in Peterborough six months earlier.

Image copyright J Thomas/Geograph Image caption Woodward pleaded guilty to both offences at Huntingdon Crown Court

The driver had picked up two passengers - including Woodward - from Lincoln Road on 25 January.

'Incredibly distressing'

The court was told Woodward threatened the driver with a knife before stealing £20. He was later identified by police on CCTV images.

Woodward was sentenced for three years for the attack on the taxi driver, and two years and eight months for the 50p robbery.

Cambridgeshire Police Det Con Sarah Phillips said: "This was an incredibly distressing experience and the sentence reflects the seriousness of the offence.

"Woodward targeted an elderly woman, in her own home, for a very small amount of money and I am delighted that he will not be a threat to the public for some time."