Image copyright PA Image caption Police are appealing for witnesses in connection with the stabbings

A man has died in a double stabbing following violence in the early hours.

Cambridgeshire Police said emergency services were called to Monkfield Lane, Cambourne at about 00:35 BST.

A 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a second victim, in his 20s, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious but not life threatening injuries.

A 19-year-old man - arrested on suspicion of murder - is in hospital with minor wounds, police said.