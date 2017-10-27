'Turmeric aids arthritis' ad broke rules

Image caption The advertisement for Tumeric+ claimed the plant "supports healthy joints" and "helps maintain flexible joints"

A company which advertised a turmeric supplement as maintaining healthy joints has been found to have breached advertising standards.

Cambridge Nutraceuticals claimed in an advertisement that its Tumeric+ product helped to treat osteoarthritis, and provided studies as evidence.

However, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) did not consider the claims had been properly substantiated.

The authority said the advert could not be used again in that particular form.

A Cambridge Nutraceuticals spokesman said: "The ASA has accepted there is a substantial body of evidence showing the benefit of FutureYou Turmeric+ for osteoarthritis sufferers.

"We plan to re-promote its use for supporting healthy joints as soon as more data are published alongside the other 28 existing studies for the formulation."

The firm, which trades as FutureYou, provided 10 studies which they said showed the product's effectiveness in supporting joint health and delaying and preventing osteoarthritis.

FutureYou had to submit the claims to the European Food Safety Authority for consideration, but could use them in advertising in the meantime if they provided evidence.

The ASA assessed the evidence and decided the studies did not show if turmeric delayed or prevented the disease, as all of the clinical trials used people who already had osteoarthritis.