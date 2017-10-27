Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Rikki Neave, six, was found strangled and naked in woodland in Peterborough 22 years ago

A man arrested on suspicion of murdering a six-year-old boy has been released from bail, police have said.

Rikki Neave's naked body was found in woodland near his home in Peterborough in November 1994. Post-mortem tests showed he had been strangled.

James Watson, 36, was arrested in 2016. Cambridgeshire Police said he remained part of the investigation and the force awaits a CPS decision on the case.

Rikki's mother Ruth was cleared of his murder at a trial in 1996.

She later admitted child neglect and cruelty and was jailed for seven years.

The investigation into Rikki's death was reopened in 2015 following a "detailed review" of the cold case probe.

The schoolboy was last seen leaving his Welland estate home on the morning of 28 November 1994.

His body was found the next day in a wooded area about a five minute walk away.

A BBC Crimewatch appeal in 2015 resulted in people coming forward to report sightings of Rikki around the Welland Estate and near shops with two teenage boys.

Police released e-fits of the teenagers - who were, by then, middle-aged men - who were believed to be living in the local area.

Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption A BBC Crimewatch appeal led police to release an image of two teenage boys sighted leaving the woods where Rikki was later found

In April 2016, police arrested James Watson, but were unable to comment on whether he was one of the two teenagers.

He was bailed and went to Portugal, where he was re-arrested in August 2016 before being brought back to the UK.